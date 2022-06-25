By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (STFPIB) have arrested 54-year-old man, Chukwudi Okafor who is believed to be a member of a syndicate responsible for illegal oil bunkering in Rivers State.

He was nabbed with a 40-feet container truck while conveying a large quantity of crude products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) stuffed in sacks.

According to our police sources, the syndicate with a long chain of drivers and workers move these products from the bushes from one location to another till they get to the final buyer. Most of the drivers might not be aware of the real source of the products they are carrying or the location where they were picked.

“They are getting smarter and inventing ways of evading arrest. It’s a long chain and operatives are on their trail and a major breakthrough will be announced very soon.” the police sources explained.

During interrogation, Chukwudi, who was driving the truck with Registration Number JRV 322 XV claimed to have lost count of the number of trucks that he was paid to deliver to several buyers within Rivers and neighbouring states.

A native of Imo, Chukwudi, who promised to help the operatives nab his employers, lamented that his greatest mistake was not querying the source of the stolen product. He said: “I am a professional truck driver and I am based in Rivers State. I was employed as a driver years ago and my job is just to drive for the haulage company that contracted me.

“Normally, I do not have issues with the way when I present the covering documents they gave me for each trip. It was when the police arrested me that I realised that all the documents were fake.

“I have lost count of the number of tankers that I delivered to our customers who are mostly owners of petrol stations in Rivers, Abia, Imo, Edo and sometimes Abuja. My job is to drive to any location and get paid.”

On where exactly the products were sourced from, he said: “We have many drivers and I am one of them. I have never entered the place where they fill the tanks or bags. One of our company drivers will drive it to our pick-up point and I will deliver it to the owners. I am sorry that I did not query to know if it was stolen or not. I assumed that it was scarcity of drums that made them to pack it in sacks.

“I was told that there are so many stolen products and I am not in doubt because some of our fellow drivers have confirmed it to me. They said that they are cautious of the time they move to avoid being arrested by security men on patrol. My only mistake is that I did not query why they packed the oil inside sacks. I am ready to assist the police to catch my employers.”

On the breakthrough, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police stated that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba had earlier ordered tactical and intelligence commanders of the Force to re-strategise methods used in tackling perpetrators of economic crimes.

“The IGP stressed that the actions of these economic saboteurs have become worrisome due to the huge losses being recorded as a result of their criminal activities. He issued the directives while charging the newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB), Lot Lantoh Garba, to improve on the fight against economic crimes. ACP Lot, a gallant and courageous officer, has served in various operational command positions including as Commanding Officer, Special Protection Unit (SPU) and a one-time Commander, Police Mobile Force (PMF) 23 Obalende, Lagos.

“Upon assumption of office, ACP Lot set the ball rolling which has led to immediate restructuring of the task force, and continuous decimation of the operations of criminal elements responsible for the theft of crude oil and other petroleum products, as well as illegal bunkering in the country.

“The current breakthrough in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State was achieved while operatives were on surveillance patrol.

“Preliminary investigations have shown that the driver is a member of a high-powered syndicate responsible for illegal bunkering in the area and beyond, and the arrest of the driver has definitely provided a lead to the arrest of other members of the syndicate. The recovered truck with the accompanying product is currently in police custody at the Refinery Life Camp Division, Eleme, pending the conclusion of investigations.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, warns police operatives attached to the Task Force to be focused, committed, and patriotic. He charged them to discharge their duties devoid of corruption, favoritism, and compromise. The IGP further warns all economic saboteurs to cease their unwholesome activities henceforth else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law. The Force is deepening synergy with other agencies in internal security to curtail the trend of these crimes and other forms of crimes and social vices in the country,” he stated.