Christopher Oji

The Zone 2 Police Command , Onikan, Lagos, has arrested five members of a syndicate which specialised in using people’s telephone SIM cards to steal money from victims’ accounts.

The gang through the SIM card would be able to decode the victim’s Bank Verification Number ( BVN ) which would enable them to hack into peoples accounts.

Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Hauwa Idris Adamu , said the suspects comprised a female and four male who she gave their names as: Daniel Asigbe, Ikechukwu AIgbe, Frank Opara, Seun Dairo and the female among them, Goodness Ndukwe. Adamu said: “Operatives of Zonal Monitoring Unit have arrested a syndicate of five persons comprising four males and one female who specialised in stealing and transferring funds from people’s accounts through their SIM Cards.

“It all started on June 20, when Daniel Asigbe, 25, stole a Samsung X9 from a barber’s shop at the Lekki area of the state. The said Asigbe, removed the SIM card and gave it to Ikechukwu who fraudulently got the owner’s BVN and sent the same to one Yele (currently at large). Yele later generated and gave Ikechukwu the account owner’s transfer pin.

“Ikechukwu, then, transferred N2,300,000 from the account to the third accomplice ,Seun Dairo, 19, account. He also purchased N20,000 worth of airtime from the account.

Meanwhile, Seun had given his ATM card to Frank Opara , 21, apparently for another deal.