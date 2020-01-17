TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State police command has said it has confirmed that an auto mechanic identified as Chima Ikwunado, died in police custody at the E-Crack in Mile Port Harcourt.

Spokesman for the command, Nnamdi Omoni, while confirming the incident in Port Harcourt, said contrary to reports circulated in the social media, that the mechanic was tortured to death, reports from autopsy, according to the commander of E-Crack , SP Benson Adetuyi, revealed that the victim died of high sugar level.

Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), also confirmed the arraignment of four other suspects in the matter.

He said the accused persons were already at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police had ordered investigation into the incident, which he said, had already commenced.

Omoni, in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, pleaded with the family of the victim and members of the public to remain calm, while the police concluded their investigation.

He assured that those found guilty at the end, would be punished accordingly.

Our correspondent gathered that the owner of the car, which was being repaired by the mechanic before his arrest alongside his boys, had raised the alarm how the mechanic was allegedly murdered in police custody after collecting over N150,000 from the victims.

The owner of the car, who pleaded not to be mentioned, had also narrated what he suffered in the hands of the officers in charge of the matter before recovering his cars.

The owner of the vehicle said that he never reported to the police that his car was missing against their (police) report.

Those, who were latter arraigned and remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre included Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere.