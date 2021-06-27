From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command are still in celebration mood following the killing of a notorious criminal, Fowlboy, during a fierce gun duel in Amukpe area of Sapele.

The deceased suspect and his gang members were said to be responsible for series of robberies in the area which they terrorise at will.

According to acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, Fowlboy has been on the wanted list of the police as a result of constant reports linking him to criminal cases.

He said the deadly armed robber met his waterloo during early hours of Saturday when operatives of Sapele Division responded to a distressed call.

Edafe said the police in conjunction with local vigilante stormed the scene where the late suspect led two others on a robbery spree.

“When the combined team of police and vigilante arrived the scene, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel which was returned by the police.

“One notorious armed robber who has been terrorizing Amukpe area of Sapele named Diamond ‘m’ surname unknown a.k.a FOWLBOY was gunned down during the gun duel while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Exhibit recovered include one cut to size locally made gun, a military camouflage sweater and seven different phones of various make.

“Serious effort is on with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang,” Edafe added.

