Police Zone XI headquarters, Osogbo, comprising Osun and Oyo commands stood still on June 10, 2022, for the newly promoted Commissioner of Police Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Salami. Officers and men of the zone and well-wishers, came to send him forth to General Investigation Force CID, Abuja, where he now holds sway.

The zone’s Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Mukan Joseph Gubum, said: “Alhaji Ganiyu Salami is an humble, honest and experienced officer. He deplored his rich experience in the course of his duty in the zone. He has done well and I wish him success in his new rank as Commissioner of Police.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, agreed: “Alhaji Salami is a father and officer who deserves the honour we are according him today. We will miss his experience and patience.”

Chairperson, Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Osun State, Mrs Olokode, said: “Alhaji Ganiyu Salami is a refined officer who has done well in the force. A lovely father and a man of integrity in whatever he is doing.”

Salami responded: “I give praise to almighty Allah. This is a very special day it is both bitter and sweet as I stand here. It is not easy to bid you goodbye my respected colleagues. We have relentlessly worked together for three years at the Nigeria Police Zone XI Command. I am highly honoured.

I came, I saw, I conquered in my 35 years’ career. Here I am, being remembered by almighty Allah as a new Commissioner of Police. If I come back to this world, I would like to be a police officer.

Nigeria Police is a noble and well-respected profession. Anything we are doing in life, we should always be patient. It goes a long way in life.

“My relationship helped me in achieving targets and getting work done seamlessly. My heartbeat increased when I got to know that I was leaving my good people. My transfer and subsequent retirement not withstanding, I will ensure we stay connected, no boundaries, no limits.”

