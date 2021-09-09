From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A human rights advocacy group, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign (CBRPAC), has petitioned the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka, over the alleged intrusion into the privacy of a naked woman by a policeman.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin, is attached to Mile 1 Diobu Divisional Police headquarters, Port Harcourt.

The rights group in a petition dated September 6, and signed by its National Coordinator, Prince Wiro, urged CP Eboka to order an investigation into the alleged invasion of the room of Miss Ebube (Surname withheld) by Benjamin at Ogwa Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Wiro also appealed to CP Eboka to investigate the alleged threat to shoot the complainant when the lady who was stark naked at the time the officer invaded her privacy asked the policeman to leave her room to enable her to dress up.

He posited that a thorough investigation was required to ensure justice to all the parties involved.

Narrating her ordeal, Miss Ebube, 20, told reporters that about 2 pm on Sunday, September 5, she was naked and about dressing up in her room when a man on mufti, who later turned out to be officer Benjamin, invaded her room while she was still naked.

Miss Ebube explained that when she and another lady in the room asked officer Benjamin to leave the room, the policeman threatened to shoot both of them if they utter more words while he (Benjamin) continued watching her nakedness under the guise of searching for her elder brother.

Meanwhile, Miss Blessing Chukwu who witnessed the incident, explained that the policeman, who invaded the room in the guise of searching for Ebube’s brother, saw Miss Ebube naked and threatened to shoot her (Blessing) when she asked the officer to leave the room to allow her sister to dress up.

However, the brother to Ebube, Chima Joe, in the same petition to the Commissioner of Police, accused Benjamin of detaining him illegally and extorting N20,000 from him despite the fact that he did not commit any offence.

Mr Joe stated that he was not involved in the fight between two women in his compound and wondered the basis for his arrest, illegal detention and extortion from him by Benjamin.

At press time, it was gathered that CP Eboka had minuted the case to the human rights desk at the police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, for a thorough investigation.

