Christopher Oji

The Police yesterday clashed with church faithful at a renowned Pentecostal church in Acme area of Lagos State over compliance with the government directives on the number of worshipers to be accommodated during worship.

The police team lead by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command DCP Olatunji Disu, however, overpowered the faithful and forced the church to comply with the Lagos State Government’s directive limiting the number of worshippers at a time to 50 .

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The enforcement which was strictly on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, was led by DCP Olatunji Disu. The team got to the Acme Road branch of the church at about 9 am only to be locked out by the church management. Officials of the church were seen scampering around to inform other members of the presence of the police.

“When the entrance gate was opened, some belligerent church members who saw one of the enforcement officers recording the church activities attacked the team; seized two mobile phones, a Samsung S 8+ and Samsung J4.

The members equally attacked TVC crime reporter, Ivy Kanu ,and almost seized her phone. TVC camera man was equally attacked as they tried unsuccessfully to prevent him from recording the church premises. DCP Disu, in de-escalating the crisis prevailed on the management of the church to discontinue with the service and prune down the attendance to reflect the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu’s directives”.

As at the time of filing this report, one of the phones, a Samsung S 8+ was allegedly still being held by the church after they reluctantly released the Samsung J4. The team was said to have commenced compliance monitoring as early as 7am; visited religious organisations in Alausa, Agidingbi, ACME Road, Akilo, Ogba, Aguda, Yahaya Abatan, Omole, Ojodu, Ogudu, Oregun, Toyin, Ikeja GRA, Allen and Opebi.