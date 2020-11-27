By Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Police Command has continued to record some breakthrough as four suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Calabar.

Penultimate week, the Command arrested three suspected notorious kidnap kingpins at Paladium Joint at Mary Slessor, Bewdell Street and Onisha by Mbukpa all in Calabar metropolis. One of them is Last born, who was declared wanted by security operatives.

In a release made available to journalists in Calabar on Friday, the Commissioner for Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the suspects, who belong to a gang, were nabbed at a hotel in federal housing where they were lodging perhaps in readiness for another operation.

Jimoh said they were picked up following intelligence report just as one locally made pistol with twenty-one live cartridges and five phones were recovered from them.

The suspects include one Emmanuel Akaniyene, Francis Okon, Ramane Samuel and Essien Etim Offiong.

According to the Commissioner, the suspects are undergoing interrogation and would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.