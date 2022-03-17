A new Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday assumed duty at the Lagos State Police Command.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Administration Officer, DSP Stephen Kuti.

“Hundeyin holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Language from the Lagos State University, and an MSc in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan,” the statement indicated.

“He also holds a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

“He is equally an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

“He was one-time PPRO at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, and was a member of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), in Sudan in 2020.”

Until his recent appointment, he was the Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kuti said that the public can reach the new PPRO (Hundeyin) on the telephone number 07062606717 or [email protected].

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the outgone PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who spent seven months in office, will remain in the Command until his new redeployment is confirmed. (NAN)