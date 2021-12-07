(NAN)

The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday warned residents of the state to desist from carrying out jungle justice on any of its officers caught involved in alleged unprofessional conduct.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Olawale Olokode, gave the warning in a statement issued in Osogbo by the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

The CP said that the command was constrained to draw the attention of the public to the continuous attacks on and the inhuman treatments of police officers by some members of the public.

According to him, the command will no longer tolerate or condone any form of attacks on its officers.

“The era of ‘EndSARS’ is gone and on no account will the police command tolerate or condone any form of unwarranted attacks on its officers,” he said.

Olokode urged the public to toe the path of justice by reporting erring police officers to the appropriate authorities, rather than taking the laws into their hands or embarking on jungle justice.

The CP also advised the public to desist from making false accusations, allegations and judgments against police officers.

He said that such unruly behaviours could portend some consequences.

The police boss said that the command had never covered up and would never cover up any erring police officer.

According to him, the command will continue to discipline any of its officers caught exhibiting any unprofessional conducts.

