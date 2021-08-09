The Police Command in Enugu State has warned trouble makers and enemies of public peace to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.
The command also reiterated its resolve to collaborate with security agencies and peace-loving citizens to adequately provide public security and safety, enforce and maintain law and order in the state.
This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.
“The command, therefore, enjoins peace-loving citizens of the state to go about their lawful businesses.
“Residents should disregard sit-at-home orders not issued or approved by any statutorily recognised organ or authorised Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) of government.
“This includes one purportedly restricting public movements and businesses on Monday, Aug. 9 by pro-Biafran groups.
“Accordingly, any individual or group(s), who may want to hide under the guise of such illegitimate order to foment trouble in the state have been warned to desist forthwith.
“As anything in the contrary will be vehemently resisted and handled in accordance with the law,” he said.
The police spokesman also urged the residents to remain vigilant and promptly report acts of criminality or breach of public peace to the nearest police station.
“They can call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,” he added. (NAN)
But the real trouble makers in Enugu State and in the rest of our Biafran Republic, the so called South East, are the barbaric,bellicose and the
murderous Fulani Killer Herdsmen,the Janjaweed Nigerian Army and the
Police, currently commanded and dominated by the Fulani aliens.
The fact must be established now, that the Nilotic Troglodyte, the so called
Fulanis are Neo-Colonialist alien sojourners in Nigeria.
Of course,the Fulanis are nomore Nigerians than the Afrikaans (Boers)
are South Africans.
Our Indigenous Kwa/Bantu ancestors survived slavery.
Our grand parents and parents endured British Colonialism.
Our parents did not win Independency for us from Great Britain only for
us to be thus recolonized by the barbaric,bellicose and murderous Fulani
cattle driver aliens.
The message should not be lost on the Fulani power – that – be that
enough is enough.
Our Igbo Millennials of IPOB want the restoration of our Sovereign Christian
Republic of Biafra.
The Ilana Omo Oodua Millennials of the Noble Yoruba Race are agitating for
their Oduduwa Republic.
The Elders and Leader of the Ijaws,who are the major Golden Geese that
lay the golden eggs for the country, have an immediate restructuring of
the country as a sine qua non for their continuous membership of Nigerian citizenry.
The ultima ratio for the Leaders of the Fulani Caliphate of Sokoto at this
juncture, is to start reading the hand writings on the walls all over the country.
Enough is enough ojare!
We, the colonized Indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerians are now agitating for
our Independency from our Neo-Colonialst Fulani Overlords of the
Caliphate of Sakoto in a peaceful manner like the Soviets not like the Yugoslavians with bloodshed.
We the Indigenous Kwa/Bantu Nigerian are quite incompatible with the
barbaric Fulani cattle driver aliens.
Our unity and indivisibility with them is only possible in the the grave yards,
where of course,we don’t even share in common with them.
The Police Public Relations Officer,ASP Daniel Ndukwe should please
advise his Aboki Neo – Colonialist Paymsters to steer clear of Igboland.
All Hail Biafra,our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!