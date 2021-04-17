From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a pastor, Emeka Evans Unaegbu, inside his church in Abuja.

The deceased, who until his death was the founder and pastor of Goodnews Power Assembly International, was attacked and killed, by unknown gun, while conducting a lone night vigil on Tuesday night.

Sources said his body was found early Wednesday morning and was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead. There are speculations that gunmen may have killed the pastor, an allegation, which the FCT police said, was not true as there are no gunshot injuries on his body. Police sources hinted that the deceased might have fallen off the stairs while conducting prayers, as he did not sustain injuries that could be linked to gunshot or weapons.

Reacting to the killing, the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam in a statement ruled out murder. The statement made available to Saturday Sun, and entitled: “Re: Abuja based pastor Evans Unaegbu was murdered” reads: “The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk an erroneous publication being circulated in some sections of the social media insinuating that Pastor Evans Unaegbu was attacked and killed by gunmen at his worship centre along Jikwoyi axis.

“Contrary to this speculation, in prompt response to a distress call from a resident of Jikwoyi, who resides near the late Pastor’s worship centre, a team of police detectives from Jikwoyi Division immediately visited the scene, where they found the late Pastor Evans in an unconscious state, and took him to the hospital, where the doctor certified him dead. However, preliminary investigation does not suggest any form of violence as no mark of violence or struggle was visibly seen on his body.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma, has ordered a thorough investigation to include a postmortem on the body to ascertain the true cause of death. He further urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, to avoid circulating fake news and to allow the law takes its course.”