Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it has commenced investigations to unravel the unfortunate fire incident at the Kubwa Village Market on Friday evening.

This is just as the command said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire occurred following a kerosene surface tank explosion.

FCT Police command public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said operatives from the Forensic section of the Command Criminal Investigations Department, have been deployed to the scene for forensic analysis to unravel the cause of the incident and make recommendations to prevent a future reoccurrence.

She said five persons were burnt beyond recognition while ten others seriously injured are currently receiving medical attention.

Adeh in a statement said “In reply please quote,

“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigations into the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at the Kubwa Village Market of the FCT in the evening of 5th November, 2021.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that two shops in the market were affected in the fire incident following a kerosene surface tank explosion. Unfortunately, the remains of five (5) persons already burnt beyond recognition were evacuated from the scene by the rescue team and taken to the hospital where they were confirm dead while ten (10) others who were seriously injured were immediately taken to the hospital and currently receiving medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, who described the incident as unfortunate, has ordered a discrete investigation into the incident. The CP noted that operatives from the Forensic section of the Command Criminal Investigations Department, have also been deployed to the scene for forensic analysis to unravel the cause of the incident and more importantly provide recommendations to prevent a reoccurrence of such incident.

“The CP commiserated with the families of the victims. He noted that the inferno is under control and commended the people who were at the scene at the time for supporting in the rescue operation and general control of the fire.

“He further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.