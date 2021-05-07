Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the viral video of looting by some miscreants at Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja.

The video which has gone virile on the social media, showed some Hausa boys looting property of Southerners at Arab Road, Kubwa-Abuja, while the owners stood helplessly and watched.

But the police said the incident happened after the Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory carried a demolition exercise in the area and appeal for calm and to report all suspicious movement to the security agencies. It also said that normalcy has since been restored in the area and urged residents to go about their legitimate duties.

Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement said “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the viral video of looting in the social media, suggesting that the ‘’Hausas were looting Southerners at Arab Road, Kubwa-Abuja’’.

“On the contrary, preliminary investigation reveals that, the Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory earlier conducted a demolition exercise on Thursday 6th May,2021 at Arab Road, Kubwa, however, some yet to be identified residents seized the opportunity to loot items from the demolition sites. Nonetheless, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division swiftly moved to the scene upon receiving the information to restore calm within the Area and arrest the suspects.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and appeals to residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581 938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352”.