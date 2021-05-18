By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced arms and combat training for 110 Divisional Police Officers and other policemen in the State.

The training was being organised by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,”the training, which will last for another one month, commenced in April and has a manual designed to inject new ideas into the officers and men of the command on weapons handling, musketry, Baton and Rifle Exercise (BARE), combat operations, individual manoeuvre and range practice.

“The Commissioner of Police has promised to regularly embark on training and retraining of officers and men of the command to bring out the best in them with a view to having better security system in Lagos State.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu, revealed that a similar training is being carried out simultaneously for the rank and file cadre of the command, in batches, in order to be in tune with the re-designed Standard Operating Prosecure of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While admonishing the officers and men in the command to embrace this initiative and be committed to the new policing agenda of the Inspector-General of Police so as to maintain good service delivery in the state, Odumosu, promised to pull all available resources together for the betterment of officers and men and the entire workforce of the command in Lagos State”