Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed 10 senior police officers and reduced the ranks of eight others over various cases of misconduct in the line of duty.

The commission took the decision at its 8th plenary meeting, which spanned three weeks and ended on July 1.

The dismissed officers were one Superintendent of Police (SP), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

In a press statement, the Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said: “A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were reduced in rank, a decision which also affected four Superintendents of Police (SP), one Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others. Two officers are to receive letters of advice while 11 were exonerated. The commission in plenary looked into 83 disciplinary cases, which included 18 appeals and petitions.

The commission had also at the plenary approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, including one AIG to DIG, four CPs to AIG and three DCPs to CPs.”