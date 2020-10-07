The Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued communication platforms for Nigerians to send complaints of misconduct against police officers in the course of their duties.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ani called on Nigerians to take advantage of the communication platforms to report any police officer found to be compromising the rules of engagement of the force.

“The commission wishes to invite Nigerians to take advantage of the Commission’s communication platforms to send complaints on any Police officer found to be compromising on their rule of engagement.

“These platforms are 07034072677, 07034072676, text messages only, Email, [email protected] , twitter handle, @PoliceserviceC2 and Website, www.psc.gov.ng,” he said.

Ani said the commission had followed the recent public outcry on the brazen abuse of office by personnel of both the Federal and State Armed Robbery Squads and other special Units.