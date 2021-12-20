From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There is tension in Okpanam community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State following the alleged abduction of Ugoani (traditional ruler), Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu.

The monarch was reportedly abducted, yesterday, on his way from church by armed men who operated in a Toyota Sienna.

Speaking at the palace, Dominic Anyasi, a senior chief issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the monarch to be produced.

Also Steve Okonta lamented that the entire community has been searching for the king without success.

Okonta said the manner the king was whisked away was a slap on the face of the entire Okpanam community, insisting that “our ancestors cannot forgive whoever is involved.

“The price they must pay whether dead or alive, our ancestors are not sleeping and I know the consequences will come after those behind this abominable act.”

Felix Ogwuda, the Isama of Okpanam, said they received the shocking news about the abduction of the king who had gone to the church on Sunday morning.

He said the entire community was “boiling. We have been plunged into this gloomy situation. And this is a recipe for a native war.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Bright Edafe, said the monarch was not abducted but arrested by men from Force CID, Abuja.

He said he had no details of the matter, noting that it was outside the purview of the command but added that he was told that there was a court order for his arrest.