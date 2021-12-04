By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Police Command may have concluded preliminary investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Junior, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, who was allegedly beaten to death.

Sunday Sun learnt that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Maroko, CSP Ganiyu Raji to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sylvester’s death few days ago.

Recalled that the 12- year -old student of Dowen College, Lekki, was alleged to have been beaten by five senior student for refusing to join their cult group.

Earlier, the college principal, Mrs. Adebisi Layiwola, in a statement debunked the insinuations that Sylvester died from beating received from some students but rather injuries he sustained while playing football. But on Friday, the Lagos State Government shut down the school indefinitely.

The DPO of Maroko, CSP Raji told our Correspondent that he has concluded investigation into the incident and the report is before the Commissioner of Police.

Attempt to get CSP Raji to speak on details of his investigation were not fruitful as he directed our Correspondent to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu for comment.

When contacted, the Lagos PPRO, CSP Ajisebutu, said the death of the Dowen College student is under investigation and confirmed that the commissioner of police directed the Maroko DPO to investigate the incident.

His words: “Just give us some time, the CP will make the outcome of the investigation public. You know his death is now a national issue. The CP will talk about the update soon.”

In her reaction, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefiayo, told our Correspondent that the case is a criminal matter and the appropriate agency is handling it.

Adefiayo said: “I have never heard where a ministry investigates criminal case. We have referred the incident to the appropriate quarters to do the needful.”

