Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, has condemned the unfortunate attacks on the people of Tawari community in the early hours of Friday by suspected Fulani hersdsmen where 19 people were said to have been killed

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Willy Aya, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday afternoon, the CP condemned the incident in its entirety, even as he condoled the traditional ruler of Tawari, the entire community, the Kogi Local government and Kogi State government over the unfortunate incidents.

While assuring the people of the community and the state in general of the command’s efforts to restore normalcy in the area, he said deployment of some special forces, Federal Anti-Robbery Squad and Counter-Terrorism unit had been made to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

The statement also said that the CP had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation to commence investigation into the case so as to unravel the cause of the attacks.

He appealed to the law-abiding people of the state to volunteer useful, timely and credible information to the police and other security agencies on the activities of criminal elements in the state.

