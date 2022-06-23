From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has condemned a mob attack on one Ifeanyi Okoro, who stabbed a lady, Mrs Sandra Onyema, in the stomach, at No. 4, Bus Stop, Nekede, in Owerri West Local Government Area, recently.

A statement by the state spokesperson of police, Michael Abattam, noted that the professional conduct of rescue team sent to the area saved Okoro from being lynched.

“The police operatives, who were professional in their conduct, on rescuing the suspect from the hands of the irate mob, hastily took him to the Police Medical Centre, Owerri, after being rejected by two renowned hospitals. He is presently on admission in the intensive care unit of the hospital receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Abattam added that the woman whom the irate mob presumed died was alive, but unconscious, receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital, Ikenegbu Owerri, and not pregnant as earlier reported in some sections of the media.

Similarly, the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, has advised members of the public against resorting to jungle justice on suspects, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable in law.

