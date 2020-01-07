Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State police command has condemned in very strong terms the shooting of a Peace Mass Transit bus driver, Daniel Ogwu and a passenger, Nnabuchi Onyebuchi by a Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to a new generation commercial bank on Monday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The police which gave an update on the incident also said the Ogwu aged 46 and Onyebuchi a naira bet agent aged 19 are alive as the doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) were able to stabilise them.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who gave an update on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, said the policeman who fired the shot had been taken into custody and was being interrogated.

Butswat who disclosed that Anozia had visited the victims at the FMC said the police boss had appealed for calm from members of the public, noting that the police would ensure justice was done.

His statement read in part: “The authorities of Bayelsa Police Command has arrested and taken into custody one Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel for suspicion of discreditable conduct and unlawful use of his firearm.

“The suspect, a male NCO, who was arrested on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, is currently in detention at the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

“The unfortunate incident leading to his arrest happened on 6th January, 2020 when PMF personnel on duty in a leading commercial bank in Yenagoa had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus over parking rights. In the ensuing argument, the policeman allegedly pulled the trigger of his rifle injuring the driver and one other occupant of the bus.

“Police operatives of the command who responded to the incident have evacuated and rushed the victims to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command has condemned the shooting incident and called for calm from the citizens.

“While expressing his sympathy with the injured victims, family and friends, he has equally promised that the case would be comprehensively, speedily and conclusively investigated, and all indicted persons brought to justice.”

Meanwhile Miss Vivian Nabuchi, sister to Onyebuchi has expressed concern over the incident and called on the Nigeria Police Force, the management of the new generation bank and the public to assist the family in the treatment of their brother.

“He is alive but in a critical condition. We are afraid that the bullet may have damaged some parts of his head.”