Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has condemned in very strong terms the shooting of a Peace Mass Transit Bus driver and a passenger by a Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to a new generation commercial bank on Monday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The police, giving an update on the incident, said the two victims are alive as the doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) were able to stabilise them.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who gave an update on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, said the policeman who fired the shot has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Butswat, who disclosed that Anozia has visited the victims at the FMC, said the police boss has appealed for calm from members of the public, promising that the police would ensure that justice is done.

His statement reads in part:

“The authorities of Bayelsa Police Command has arrested and taken into custody one Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel for suspicion of Discreditable Conduct and Unlawful Use of his Firearm. The suspect, a male NCO, who was arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

“The unfortunate incident leading to his arrest happened on 6th January 2020 when PMF personnel on duty in a leading commercial bank in Yenagoa had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus over parking rights. In the ensuing argument, the policeman allegedly pulled the trigger of his rifle injuring the driver and one other occupant of the bus. Police Operatives of the Command who responded to the incident have evacuated and rushed the victims to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command has condemned the shooting incident and called for calm from the citizens. While expressing his sympathy with the injured victims, family and friends, he has equally promised that the case will be comprehensively, speedily and conclusively investigated, and all indicted persons brought to justice.”