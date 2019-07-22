Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that two persons lost their lives when a heap of sand caved in on three persons at Ologuneru, Ibadan, on Monday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun during a telephone chat, said the preliminary report he received on the development indicated that the two dead persons died as a result of the sand that fell on them in copious quantity.

As gathered, people have been digging sand from the site, and the place where they had dug the ground has become so deep that the remaining heap of sand always stands precariously, ready to fall at any time.

Eyewitnesses said one other persons was also injured during the tragedy that struck at about 5:20p.m., at Carpenter Bus Stop, on Ibadan-Eruwa Road.The incident was said to have attracted at least 2,000 sympathisers to the scene.

As gathered, the quick intervention by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) prevented the causulties from rising above two persons. But the police could not confirm the number of people that were injured during the accident.

It was gathered that at least seven persons had lost their lives to the similar accidents in the past in the same manner and at the same place.

An eyewitness said: “Three men were covered by the heap of sand. They were loading a truck with sand when the heap of sand collapsed on them and the truck. One of them was immediately rescued with bruises on his head. He was taken to the hospital. But, the remaining two were covered completely and there were no equipment to pack the sand. We had to use their shovels before they brought the loader.

“By the time help came, one man was completely dead while the other one was still breathing. We don’t know if he can survive. They have been warned to stay away from this place. It is a dangerous venture for someone to stay under this heap.

“Their names are Wale and Yemi. That Adeyemi just left this place now. He wanted to borrow our digger but we were using it and he then joined them where they were loading.”

Daily Sun gathered that a distress call was made to the headquarters of FRSC in the state and and on getting to the scene, the officials discovered that the accident was not road accident, which is within the purview of the commission.

He said the FRSC officials had to join in the rescue operation in order to save lives, adding that the FRSC vehicle taken to the scene was used to convey injured victims to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for medical attention.