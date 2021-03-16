From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

“Two men suspected to be cultists were hacked down around Aduralere area of Ilorin metro by suspected rival cult group in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Kwara state police command, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of two persons in a renewed clash between two rival cult groups in Aduralere area of Ilorin.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin.

Okasanmi said, “Two men suspected to be cultists were hacked down around Aduralere area of Ilorin metro by suspected rival cult group in the wee hours of Tuesday, efforts are on top gear to get the perpetrators of the heinous crime arrested while calm has been fully restored.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police has directed DPOs to ensure that aggressive patrol of the state is activated

He assured law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

A resident of the area, who did not want to be identified, told newsmen that the incident which occurred this morning, Tuesday was between “Eye and Aye confraternities”

He said that the deceased who were reported killed this morning were hacked down in Adualere areas of Ilorin metropolis.