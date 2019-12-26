Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Kebbi State police command has confirmed that two people were killed when cattle rustlers from Zamfara State invaded villages in Danko Wasagu local government of Kebbi State.

The command’s Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed this in a telephone conversation with newsmen on Thursday said some bandits belived to catty rustlers on Monday carrying dangerous weapons invaded Shagel and Yar Kuka villages in Danko Wasagu local government shooting sporidically and carting away scores of livestock belonging to farmers in the area.

According to him, during the attack on the villages, two locals were killed by the bandits while their animals were stolen.

“The bandits we believed to be cattle rustlers attacked Shagel and Yar Kuka villages in Danko Wasagu local government.

” As you know Danko Wasagu is a local government in Kebbi State that is neighboring Zamfara State. So what they do is they will quickly come into Kebbi, launch their attack and run away with animals. On that fateful day , two people were killed by them”.

DSP Nafiu has however, said the police had since deployed their men to the area and effort was ongoing to trace and arrest the criminals.

A resident of the area who fled to Zuru for safety, DanBaba Jatau confirmed to newsmen that the bandits launched attack on their village and he ran away from the area to Zuru for safety.

Jatau further explained that fear had gripped residents of the area and many of them had abandoned their homes and fled to Ribah for safety.

He confirmed that authorities in Kebbi State had deployed soldiers to compliment the efforts of the police to deal with the situation.