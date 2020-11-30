The police in Plateau State has confirmed the killing of two persons at Kugiya Market in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state. Ubah Ogaba, the command’s police public relations officer, confirmed the incident in Jos, yesterday.

Ogaba said that the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, had generated tension in the community, thereby prompting the police to deploy armed personnel in the area in order to avert breakdown of law and order.

Ogaba said investigations had begun to unravel those behind the heinous act and bring them to justice.