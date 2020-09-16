Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that four persons lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Iseyin-Saki road Tuesday night.

The confirmation was made by the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Wednesday in a chat with journalists in Ibadan, but he did not give details of those that were involved in the accident.

A Saki-bound 18-seater bus reportedly ran into a stationed DAF truck at Agunrege town along the road. A pregnant woman, two-year-old baby, aged woman and a police officer were said to have been involved in the accident at about 9p.m. on Tuesday.

The bus was said to have carried 13 passengers and the driver allegedly slept off while on motion, and the bus was said to have verred off its lane and rammed into the faulty truck on the other lane of the single carriage way.

About eleven out of the thirteen passengers in the ill-fated bus reportedly died immediately after the inelastic collusion.