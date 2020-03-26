Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were allegedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kwal district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed that the victims were killed in two separate attacks in Kperie and Gbra Zongo communities of Kwal on Tuesday.

He noted that the investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the killings.

It was gathered that the assailants first killed three children from the same family in Gbra Zongo village before moving to the neighbouring Kperie community where they also killed two women.

A resident of the committee, Danjuma Anthony, confirmed the killings in Gbra Zongo village, and gave the names of the deceased children as Rachel, 6, Jacob, 3; and one-year old Charity.

Anthony said: “The family is in pains because those killed during the attack in Gbra Zongo were the children of my younger brother. The children were just sleeping in their house around 9:45 p.m. when the gunmen who were about three came and killed them.

“The father was not at home because he had gone on security patrol of the community while the wife who was at home was sleeping in another room. This kind of unprovoked attack and killing of innocent children only shows the level of insecurity our people are facing in the community. It’s really unfortunate.”