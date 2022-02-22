The Abia Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a two-year-old baby at Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Tuesday.

Ogbonna said that the child, known as Precious Akataobi, was reportedly abducted by suspected child traffickers at her mother’s shop in Umuobiakwa on Saturday.

Narrating how the incident happened, he said that the child’s mother was with her and his elder brother in the shop until she went into the compound to bring something.

He said that the woman left the girl in the custody of her elder brother.

Ogbonna said the command further learnt that at that point, some persons came to the shop, bought something and gave the boy N500 note to get change.

He said that as soon as the boy went into the compound to get the change from their mother, the abductors fled with the baby.

He said the command had commenced preliminary investigation into the matter.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to assist the police with credible information that could help in tracking down the baby and her abductors.

He warned parents to be vigilant and guard against exposing their children to danger. (NAN)

