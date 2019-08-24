Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of seven persons by armed men dressed in military camouflage in Kaduna.

Spokesman for the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said, the incident happened at a fast-developing Kaduna community called Danbushiya at about 11 pm on Friday.

According to Sabo, “on 23/08/19 at about 2300hrs, DPO Malali reported that he received a distress call that, armed men in military uniform blocked access road to Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate, Danbushiya village at the outskirt of Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five other vehicles and kidnapped seven persons.

“Patrol teams within the metropolis led By the DPO were quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident. But, the hoodlums had already escaped with the victims.”

Due to pressurised patrols within the general area he said, two of the victims were later released by the hoodlums. The two released victims alongside the vehicles were recovered to the police station.

The police spokesman added that, “upon search, the sum of ten thousand ($10,000) US Dollars and six hundred and forty seven thousand Naira (N647,300) were recovered in one of the vehicles respectively.”

“Meanwhile, combined teams of policemen anti kidnapping unit and vigilante were later dispatched to the scene for search operation with a view to arresting the perpetrators and rescue the remaining five victims.

“The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali A. Janga, has assured the good people of Kaduna State that, the incident would not deter the command from its collective determination in the recent war against criminals and therefore called for continued support by all well meaning citizens of the state,” he added.