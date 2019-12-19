Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday confirmed kidnapping of five persons including a traditional title holder in two separate local governments areas of Kaduna State.

The Spokesman for the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo in a Statement said, efforts are on to rescue the kidnapped victims.

According to Sabo, the District Head of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf Abubakar and a former Education Secretary of Birnin Gwari LGA, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, were on Wednesday kidnapped by criminals who dressed in mitary camouflage while Jonathan Obi, Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi were kidnapped in their resident in Sabo, Chikun local council.

According to Sabo, “on 19/12/2019, the Kaduna State Police Command received information of two separate unfortunate incidents of kidnapping through DPO Buruku and Sabon Tasha respectively to the effect that, on 18/12/2019 at about 1430hours, gunmen in military uniform intercepted a commuting vehicle along Birnin Gwari road by Unguwan Yako and consequently Kidnapped two (2) occupants to unknown destination.

“The victims were identified as Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf Abubakar Sarkin Kudu the district head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa former education secretary of Birnin Gwari LGA.

“Similar unfortunate incident of kidnapping was recorded at Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA where three (3) persons namely; Jonathan Obi, Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi all of the same address were kidnapped around 0200hours of Thursday by suspected hoodlums to unknown destination.

“On receipt of the information, Police operatives from the anti-kidnapping, SARS and the IRT were immediately drafted to the two areas.

“The entire bush around the two areas have been thoroughly combed with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits to face justice.

“The Command is deeply saddened by these unfortunate incidents and is doing everything possible to apprehend the culprits and rescue the victims unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga call on the public not to be deterred by these incidents as the Command is already on top of the situation to ensure that the victims are safely rescued and ensure the yuletide season is peacefully celebrated without apprehension.

“He equally solicits for support and understanding of the people particularly at a time like this.”