Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State has confirmed the abduction of a housewife identified as Luba Bello in Dange Shuni local Government area of the state by suspected gunmen.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Sadiq Abubakar confirmed this to Journalists on enquiry. He said the incident happened early hours of Thursday.

He added that police at Dange Shuni Division received a distress call that seven armed men at about 2:00am stormed Katura village and abducted a pregnant woman called Halima who is also known as Luba Bello.

“As I am talking now, the police is on the trail of the kidnappers in order to rescue the woman. All bushes around the area have been condoned by the police and investigation has commenced into the matter.”

Sadiq urged the general public to provide police with intelligence information so as to curb the activities of criminals.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim was reportedly abducted around 2:00am at her husband house.

Eyewitness also said the gunmen numbered about seven had stormed the Katura village shooting sporadically to scare people away before she was abducted. It was also reported that the victim’s husband was mercilessly beaten before whisked away.