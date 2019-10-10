Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna police command has confirmed the abduction of the principal of Government Technical College Kajuru, (a boarding post-primary institution) in the state.

The confirmation was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar.

The statement said, “The command received information through DPO Kajuru, in the early hours of today 10/10/2019, at about 02:20hrs that a group of armed men invaded Government Technical College Kajuru, a boarding secondary school in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and started shooting sporadically and in the process, abducted one Mr. Francis Maji the principal of the school.

“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were immediately mobilised to the area with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.

“The police’s timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel. The command has also fortified security within the general area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, assures the public that the command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

“The CP called on the public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attack by hoodlums on schools, as the command is making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The command is further assuring the good people of the state that, it remained resolute in its commitment to the safety of all citizens, as that is its onerous responsibility.”