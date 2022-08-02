From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Police have confirmed the abduction of scores of passengers last weekend by suspected herdsmen in Abia state.

Over 30 heavily armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, last weekend, reportedly abducted all the occupants of three buses.

The gunmen who were said to have had free day while their operation lasted, it was gathered blocked the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway between Leru junction and Ihube axis, abducting the passengers in the process.

Although the state command PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna could not pick calls made on his mobile phone, nor respond to text messages, however, a reliable police source who would not want his name in print, confirmed the incident.

He said the command was working round the clock to ensure that the victims were rescued and abductors arrested.