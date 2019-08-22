Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a member of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Bodai, by gunmen in Bodai village of Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of the state.

Bodai is a member of the All Progressives Congress, representing Dange/Shuni state constituency.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abubakar Sadiq, who confirmed the incident in Sokoto, yestetrday, said the state command received the information from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.

He said the gunmen in the early hour of yesterday went to the resident of the lawmaker and abducted him.

The spokesman said that on receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kaoje, directed a re-enforcement to the division to track the abductors.

He said policemen were currently carrying out full surveillance of the forest surrounding the village of Bodai and neighboring communities.

Sadiq assured that the police were working closely with other security agencies to maintain a peaceful and secured environment in the state.