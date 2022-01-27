The Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of 105 people suspected to be political thugs travelling to Ekiti for the gubernatorial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said the suspects were being brought to the state in five 18-seater passenger buses when they were intercepted.

He said the suspects were travelling along the Osun end of the Ijebu-Ijesa-Itawure-Ekiti Road axis, when they were arrested Tuesday night at a military checkpoint mounted at Itawure.

Abutu said the suspects were armed with dangerous weapons, including locally made pistols and cutlasses.

