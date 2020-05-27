The police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the leader of a syndicate who allegedly speacialises in adulterating Nigerian-made fertilisers in Niger.

The Command PPRO, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday over the telephone that the arrest was made possible following intelligence report.

He said the suspect, identified as Alhaji Maikudi Abdullahi, was arrested following intelligence reports of the “surreptitious activities” in his factory called “Farm Centre ”.

According to him, thw centre is located in the Minna metropolis, where he allegedly adulterated TAK Agro brand of NPK fertilisers.

He said a total of 445 bags of adulterated fertiliser were allegedly found in the factory, stacked and ready for shipment to unsuspecting farmers.

“A team of Policemen attached to Kpakungu Division while on patrol along Kpakungu-Bida road on May 22, 2020, intercepted and arrested one Nma Mohammed at Bida town, driving one Haice bus with Reg. no. Niger AA-994-WSH.

“The bus was loaded with 50 bags of fertiliser suspected to be adulterated.

“During Police interrogation, the suspect mentioned one Alhaji Maikudi Abdullahi of Farm Center, Minna, who contracted him to carry the said fertiliser to Bida.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the said Alhaji Maikudi Abdullahi and a recovery of more 456 bags of same products in his possession at Farm Center, Minna.

“Suspects confessed to the crime and the case is now under investigation,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun assured that the Police Command in Niger was determined to frustrate the efforts of unscrupulous elements who are out to sabotage the effort of the Federal Government at encouraging local production of agro inputs.

He also said that criminal would not find any hiding place in the state. (NAN)