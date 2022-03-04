From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of some policemen who were seen in a viral video, assaulting a civilian at the PZ axis of Sapele Road in Benin City.

The Command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Kontongs Bello, disclosed that the officers involved in the assault, an Inspector and three others, had been identified, arrested and subsequently defaulted.

“The attention of the Edo state police command has been drawn to a viral video capturing the unprofessional conducts of its personnel at PZ area along Benin-Sapele Road, Benin City.

“The team made up of an Inspector and three others who were involved in the unprofessional conduct and incivility against two young men as seen in the viral video, have been identified, arrested and subsequently defaulted.

“Commissioner of Police frowns and unreservedly condemns the act and has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter

and assuring that the outcome of the investigation would be carried out to the latter and as well communicated to the Public without reservation.

“The CP further assures members of the public of their safety and employs them to make it duty bound to always report unwholesome/ unprofessional conduct of personnel of the command”, the statement added.