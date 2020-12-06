“After I got that news, I couldn’t sleep that night be- cause I didn’t know how grievous the injury he sustained might have been. The next morning I was on my way to Makurdi with one of my brothers.”

The septuagenarian said it was while they were on their way to Makurdi, that his broth- er broke the news of his son’s death to him. Visibly shaken Pa Kwaghger described his late son as a very humble and sociable person who was loved by all. He wondered how his life would be after the loss of the bread winner of his family. While expressing satisfaction with the manner in which the police had handled the matter so far, Pa Kwaghger said, all he wanted for his son is justice.