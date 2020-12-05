From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects who allegedly murdered a University lecturer in Benue State.

Recall that the lifeless body of Dr. Karl Gwaghger, an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) was found around the JS Tarka Foundation last Saturday while his Venza car was taken away by his attackers.

The state Police Command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene on Saturday revealed that the suspect, one Nnamdi Jeremiah of Umigwe village, Imo State, and a student of FUAM was arrested in Abuja where he had gone to sell off the car that was stolen from the deceased.

“On 28/11/2020 at about 2120hrs information was received that Dr. Karl Kwaghger, a lecturer with the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was found in a pool of blood at J.S. Tarka Foundation where he went to relax.

“Swiftly, police detectives where deployed to the scene where they met the victim brutally stabbed on his ribs and cut on his neck. The victim was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital where he was confirmed dead and deposited at the morgue.

“During investigation, one one Nnamdi Jeremiah ‘m’ of Umigwe village, Imo State, a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was arrested in Abuja where he went to sale the car of the deceased.

Anene disclosed that the suspect confessed to the crime and further stated that his initial intension was not to kill but to threaten the victim with a make believe gun and then rob him of his Venza car.

The Police spokesperson who noted that investigation was in progress explained that the suspect he ended up killing the lecturer because of his resistance during the encounter after which he took away his car.

Meanwhile, 70 year old father of the deceased, Pa Peter Kwaghger has called on the government to ensure that justice is served in the killing of his first son by the suspects.

Pa Kwaghger, a retiree from the Local Government service said he was at home one night when some.persons called to inform him that his son had been shot and that he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

“After I got that news, I couldn’t sleep that night because I didn’t know how grevious the injury he sustained may have been. The next morning I was on my way to Makurdi with one of my brothers.

The septugenarian said it was while they were on their way to Makurdi, that his brother broke the news of his son’s death to him.

“As we were going to Makurdi, my brother told me he had just recieved a call that the people who attacked my son actually killed him. On hearing that news, I became devastated.

Visibly shaken Pa Kwaghger described his late son as a very humble and sociable person who was loved by all wondered how life would be with him after the loss of the bread winner of his family.

“He never had any child. He was the bread winner of the family, the reason why his demise is a big blow to the family.”

While expressing satisfaction with the manner in which the police had handled the matter so far, Pa Kwaghger said, all I want is justice for my son.