Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of an Ibadan-based Igbo businessman, Linus Owuamanam, who was despatched to his early graves by gunmen on Saturday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen, suspected to be assassins around 8p.m between Premier Hotel Junction and Sango along Mokola-Sango Road in the city.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed he incident, said: “It is true the unfortunate incident happened yesterday night (Saturday). But I will get the full details for you on Monday because we have commenced investigation into the matter.”

However, the deceased’s younger brother, Jude Owuamanam, told journalists in Ibadan on Sunday in an emotion-laden voice: “Yes, it is true. They have killed my brother. He was shot dead by some gunmen in Ibadan. The family is in pains now.”

The deceased was said to have been riding in his newly acquired Hummer Toyota bus with one of his female employees, before the gunmen stopped the vehicle and opened fire on him. The gunmen, according to sources, discovered that gunshots did not kill him immediately and they brought out a knife, which they used to stab his heart. But the whereabouts of the lady in his vehicle was still unknown at the time of filing this report on Sunday evening.

A Good Samaritan, sources said, saw the Linus in a pool of his own blood and picked his phone to call his driver and other staff that late stormed the scene. Linus was rushed him to a nearby hospital for first aid, but he was rejected.

“I wasn’t there but I heard when they shot him, he didn’t die. They now used knife to stab him in the heart, because we saw the area where he was butchered.

“When his driver and other staff got to the scene, he was still alive at that time and he told them to take him to a nearby hospital but they rejected him, demanding for police report. His driver had to take him to police station for police report. When they eventually got the police report, they took him to Adeoyo state hospital where they confirmed him dead. We are running around to get his remains from the mogue,” another source said.