The Police Command in Kaduna State, has confirmed attack by gunmen on Greenfield University on Tuesday evening.

The university located on Kaduna-Abuja highway, was attacked at about 8:35p.m on Tuesday.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, that some of the students were abducted.

Jalige however said that the number of students kidnapped had not been ascertained.

He said security operatives have been deployed to the general area for search and rescue operation.(NAN)