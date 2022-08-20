The Police Command in Osun, on Saturday confirmed that the convoy of Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, wife of Osun Governor, was attacked by hoodlums on Friday at Owode in Ede.

In a statement by Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, one security personnel on the convoy was injured.

He added that five suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the attack.

“On Friday, at about 8:30p.m, the police received credible information that, at Owode, Ede Market expressway, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of the wife of Osun Governor.

“The Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Ede, promptly mobilised and led detectives to the scene where the team met CSP Dauda Ismail, the Chief Security Officer to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun.

“CSP Ismail briefed the team that one Omolola Opeyemi, a driver from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, drove an unregistered truck and blocked the movement of Oyetola.

“As a result of the traffic blockage, some hoodlums took advantage and started stoning the convoy of the governor’s wife, thereby, wounding the truck driver on his forehead and also injuring a DSS personnel.

“However, five suspects were arrested from the scene and investigation is in progress.

“Further development will be communicated later.” Opalola said. (NAN)