By Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

One woman was killed in a bandit attack at Deyeji village in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto, the Sokoto State Police Command reports.

Police spokesman DSP Muhammad Sadiq, speaking with reporters in Sokoto, said the bandits shot at three people during the attack.

The woman was later confirmed dead at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital. It was reported that the attackers came on three motorcycle, each carrying three persons armed with AK47 rifles.

Witnesses say the attackers came about 7 pm, shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze.

‘They came to take revenge over their arrest by the army, following our report on their activities. The bandits had lived with us for over 30 years and when we realised some of them were into kidnapping and banditry, we reported them to the army who arrested them.

‘They were bailed out by a prominent traditional ruler in the area, and since then they promised to attack and kill everyone in the village.

‘They know that we patrol our area after the sunset prayer every day that was why they launched their attack before the prayer because we are not well prepared at the time,’ the spokesman said.