Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State police command has confirmed the killing of 34 people in the latest bandits attacks in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa in Shinkafi local government area of the state on Friday.

A statement by the command’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the command in collaboration with other security agencies had made an adequate security arrangement to ensure adequate protection of all villages and communities in the state.

Shehu said normalcy had been restored in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa in Shinkafi LGA following attacks by bandits on Friday in which 34 people were killed.

“Today being June 15, 2019, the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Usman Nagogo, was in the state government delegation led by the deputy governor to the affected villages for burial of the deceased,” he said.

The police spokesman said the CP Barrister Nagogo had directed that combined security personnel be deployed to the area to improve and sustain the ongoing bush combing of the affected area and its environs for possible arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“Whoever that was involved in this dastardly act would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.