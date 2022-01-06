From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the brutal killing of a 300-level student of the University of Jos, Jennifer Antony, by gunmen suspected to be ritualists in a hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

The incident allegedly occurred on January 1 in a yet to be identified hotel along Zaria Road, Jos.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba told Daily Sun that the Command received a distress call in respect to the crime and it has swift into action to unravel the perpetrators.

Late Jennifer was said to have been missing since December 30, 2021, and her corpse was discovered on January 1.

The deceased who was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Jos was said to have been found dead with her eyes plunged out.

The killing is suspected to have been carried out by suspected ritualists, who allegedly drugged the victim before removing her eyes.

The police PPRO said the police commissioner has directed police operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

Ogaba said the police commissioner has also held a meeting with all hotels operators in the state and introduced new techniques of identifying crimes around them.

‘We are aware of the incident involving the student and investigation has since commenced with a view to identify and arrest the perpetrators,’ he said.

‘The commissioner of police has also held a meeting with all hotel managers in the state and introduced a new way of identifying and tracking new crime in the state.

‘We urge the public to always feed the police with credible information about any crime happening around your community with a view to track the perpetrators.’

The effort to get the University Management and Student Union Government (SUJ) to speak on the crime was not successful as they were not responding to their phone calls at the time of filing this report.