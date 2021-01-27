From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State police command has confirmed the burning of the former residence of the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, yesterday.

The police said the arsonists went to the scene in a Hummer bus and many Micra cars, adding that the arsonists shot sporadically into the air.

Meanwhile, Igboho estimated his loss in the property that got burnt to be in the region of N50 million.

He said that the house attacked by the suspected hoodlums was his old residence, adding that the perpetrators did not have the guts to attack where he lives.

He said: “When the fire started, they called me and by the time I got there, the arsonist had fled.

“They are cowards. Why couldn’t they come to where I live. You would have seen evidence because they won’t escape.”

Police public relations officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the incident, said the police have begun investigation into the development.

According to him, the Sanyo Police Station received a report at 6.20am “that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra cars, firing sporadically and set the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process, while amount of other property are yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO, Sanyo, got wind of the incident, he contacted fire service, while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment. The fire was eventually put out.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident, while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”