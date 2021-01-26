From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State police command has confirmed the burning of the former residence of the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

The police said the arsonists went to the scene in a Hummer bus and many Micra cars, adding that the arsonists shot sporadically into the air.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who confirmed the incident, said the police have begun investigation into the development.

According to him, the Sanyo Police Station received a report at 6:20am “that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.

‘The mini sitting room got burnt in the process, while amount of other property are yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO, Sanyo, got wind of the incident, he contacted fire service, while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessement. The fire was eventually put out.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident, while the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”