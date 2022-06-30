From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The police in Enugu have confirmed the checkpoint attack on its operatives which reportedly led to the death of three of its operatives on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said the operatives were on stop-and-search when they were attacked.

Part of the statement reads:

“There was an attack on Policemen on stop and search duty this morning, along Agbani Road, close to Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

“However, details of the incident are still sketchy, while Command’s Tactical/Operational Operatives have been mobilized and are on the trail of the miscreants.

“Further development will be communicated, please.”

The statement was silent on the number of casualties.

An eyewitness had said that at least three policemen were shot dead during the attack.

Sources say there was heavy shooting at the popular MTD junction in Akwuke, as the operatives engaged the gunmen in a shootout.